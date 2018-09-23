Home States Andhra Pradesh

Firecracker units in East Godavari flout norms, official negligence blamed

The mishap exposes the district administration’s failure in managing the manufacturing and storage units in the district.   

Published: 23rd September 2018

Police personnel inspecting the firecracker unit in Rajamahendravaram where a blast took place on Friday night | Express

By Express News Service

KAKINADA: Saturday’s incident in which three persons of a family were killed and as many injured, at a firecracker manufacturing unit blast in Rajamahendravaram is a grim reminder of numerous such occurrences in East Godavari. The mishap exposes the district administration’s failure in managing the manufacturing and storage units in the district.   

In 2010, 10 workers were killed in a major fire at a manufacturing unit in Samarlakota area; in 2014, 18 died after a blast took place at one such unit in U Kothapalli mandal.

In all the incidents, the factories were operating without valid licences. They have left the locals living in fear when Diwali and other festivals are celebrated. Many festivals, such as Diwali, Dasara, Ugadi and Sankranti among others, are celebrated with much pomp and show in the district. Many resort to bursting of crackers during festival.     

However, many factories and manufacturing units avoid obtaining proper licences from the officials concerned. They also do not put in place measures to ensure their workers’ safety.
It is also alleged that one licence is being used by a person for manufacturing firecrackers at multiple units. Even the workers agree to work there, despite lack of proper safety measures, because of high wages paid during festivals.  

In East Godavari district, there are 45 firecracker manufacturing units and six wholesale outlets who claim to have obtained No Objection Certificates from the Fire Department.

Commenting on the issue, East Godavari Fire Officer Chikkal Ratna Babu said, “Strict instructions were given to owners of the units during renewal of their licences. Every unit, including the wholesale outlets, must have proper safety measures for those who work there. Only six outlets have been allowed to operate in the district. If anyone is found guilty of violating any norm, he will be punished.”

Lack of safety measures

  • Many manufacturing units avoid taking proper licences from the officials concerned. They also do not put in place measures to ensure their workers’ safety

  • Even the workers agree to work there, despite lack of proper safety measures, because of high wages paid during festivals  

  • In the district, there are 45 firecracker manufacturing units and six wholesale outlets who claim to have obtained NOCs from the Fire Department

