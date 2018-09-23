Following tiff with wife, cop ends life

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: A constable allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself in his house at Chandramouli Nagar in Guntur on Saturday. Pattabhipuram SI S Srinivasa said, the deceased, Dundi Sambi Reddy (40), had an illicit affair and the married couple often had arguments over this. Upset with this, he committed suicide, he said.

Reddy, from 2013 batch, worked as a constable in Rentachintala mandal and lived in Guntur. He is survived by wife Anita Reddy and children. Brother Kesava lodged a police complaint regarding the same. A case has been registered and the body was shifted to Guntur Government General Hospital for postmortem. Reddy hailed from Inturu village of Amruthaluru mandal.