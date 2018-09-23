Hours after BJP spokesperson GVL Narasimha Rao calls UN meet fake, AP CMO releases letter

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Hours after BJP national spokesperson GVL Narasimha Rao described Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu as a “liar” and accused him of making false claims regarding UN invitation to him for delivering a keynote address, the State government on Tuesday released the invitation letter to the CM from the UNEP (United Nations Environment Programme).

Earlier, Rao claimed the Chief Minister was in fact invited to participate in a private conference organised by the World Economic Forum (WEF) in New York on September 24 and 25.

He even went a step further and described Naidu’s UN invite claim as nothing by an insult to the post of Chief Minister and people of Andhra Pradesh. However, within a couple of hours after his press conference, the Chief Minister’s Office released the invitation letter to the media.

The letter, dated August 23, was signed by Erik Solheim, executive director of UNEP (United Nations Environment Programme). As per the letter, the programme was to be organised on the sidelines of the annual UN General Assembly on September 24.

In the letter, it was mentioned that UN Environment, UN Women, BNP Paribas SA, World Agroforestry Centre, and several other international organisations have come together to host an event titled ‘Financing Sustainable Agriculture: Global Challenges and Opportunities’ on the sidelines of the annual UN General Assembly on Sept 24 from 15 hrs t0 17:30 hrs.

Stating that AP government has been delivering transformative environmental social and economic impact through its pioneering Zero Budget Natural Farming programme, the organisation executive director has invited the CM to deliver the keynote address.

Earlier, the BJP MP described the State government’s efforts to set up a minor port in Ramayapatnam as another drama. “When it is clear that the Centre is ready to construct a major port at an alternate place as Dugarajapatnam was found unviable and Ramayapatnam wii be the natural choice, why the State government is in a hurry to plan a minor port at the place,” he said and demanded to know the real deal behind the decision.

He maintained that the Ministry of Water Resources will eventually get to the roots of the Polavaram project to get the real picture and expose the irregularities of the Naidu government.

He described media reports on Rafale deal as misquoted one and refused to comment further.