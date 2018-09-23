Rafale deal: FM demands CBI probe

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Describing Rafale deal as an international scam, Finance Minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu has demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi give a reply to the nation as the issue involved thousands of crores of rupees of public money.

He said that the statement given by France former President Hollande on Rafale deal that India proposed Reliance for the deal indicating that the entire episode went at the behest of the PM.

Terming Rafale deal as the biggest scam in Ministry of Defence after India achieving Independence, Yanamala, in a press release issued here on Saturday, sought a CBI probe under the supervision of Supreme Court to unearth the facts.

He also sought to know why YSRC chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy remained silent on the Rafale scam.