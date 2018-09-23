Home States Andhra Pradesh

Vendors of rythu bazars booked for malpractices across Andhra Pradesh

After the raids, officials registered cases against vendors and issued notices to them.

Published: 23rd September 2018 06:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2018 06:18 AM   |  A+A-

A vendor at Rythu Bazar | R V K Rao

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Sleuths of Vigilance and Enforcement (V&E) along with the Legal Metrology officials on Saturday conducted raids at various rythu bazars across the State and served notices on errant vendors and estate officers.

In simultaneous raids conducted in Krishna, Prakasam, Nellore and Kadapa districts, enforcement officials found irregularities such as middlemen intervention at rythu bazars, usage of non-calibrated balances, misuse of DWCRA and self-help groups, poor sanitation and misuse of funds.

Following the instructions of V&E Director General Gautam Sawang, officials conducted raids in Krishna, Prakasam, Nellore and Kadapa districts.

In the raids conducted at two places in Krishna district, the officials found that some vendors were flouting rules while renewing licences and resorting to irregularities in weights.

“By using non-calibrated balances, vendors  are cheating customers by giving underweighing goods. The estate officer also failed to ensure cleanliness in the market,” said the officials.

Similarly, officials conducted raids at two rythu bazars in Prakasam district, four in Nellore and one in Kadapa. After the raids, officials registered cases against vendors and issued notices to them.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Anand Piramal and Isha Ambani. (Photo | Twitter)
Watch Isha Ambani, Anand Piramal’s engagement bash in Italy
Piyush Goyal announces new mines in Parasia, aims employment generation
Gallery
Born as Frederich Meshilem Meier Weisenfreund on September 22, 1895, Muni was and is still considered as one of the most eccentric if talented actor American cinema had ever produced. In image: 'I Am a Fugitive from a Chain Gang'
Paul Muni, the greatest actor Marlon Brando ever saw
Oktoberfest, the world’s largest beer festival, begins in Munich, Germany, on 22 September. A celebration of Bavarian folk traditions, the event is attended by more than 6.2 million tourists from around the world. (Photo | AFP)
IN PICTURES | Oktoberfest 2018: The world's largest beer festival