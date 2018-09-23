Vendors of rythu bazars booked for malpractices across Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Sleuths of Vigilance and Enforcement (V&E) along with the Legal Metrology officials on Saturday conducted raids at various rythu bazars across the State and served notices on errant vendors and estate officers.

In simultaneous raids conducted in Krishna, Prakasam, Nellore and Kadapa districts, enforcement officials found irregularities such as middlemen intervention at rythu bazars, usage of non-calibrated balances, misuse of DWCRA and self-help groups, poor sanitation and misuse of funds.

Following the instructions of V&E Director General Gautam Sawang, officials conducted raids in Krishna, Prakasam, Nellore and Kadapa districts.

In the raids conducted at two places in Krishna district, the officials found that some vendors were flouting rules while renewing licences and resorting to irregularities in weights.

“By using non-calibrated balances, vendors are cheating customers by giving underweighing goods. The estate officer also failed to ensure cleanliness in the market,” said the officials.

Similarly, officials conducted raids at two rythu bazars in Prakasam district, four in Nellore and one in Kadapa. After the raids, officials registered cases against vendors and issued notices to them.