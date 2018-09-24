Home States Andhra Pradesh

Bureau of Energy Efficiency advises states to adopt ‘pat’ to conserve energy

It will be conducting national level conclave on ‘Enhancing Energy Efficiency through Industry Partnership’ in New Delhi on September 24.

Published: 24th September 2018 02:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2018 02:58 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As part of aggressive efforts to promote industrialization in the country with efficient use of energy, the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE), Union Ministry of Power has advised all the state governments to take a proactive role in implementing the “Perform, Achieve and Trade (PAT)” Scheme to conserve energy resources, achieve substantial monetary savings, create jobs and a better environment to live in.

It will be conducting national level conclave on ‘Enhancing Energy Efficiency through Industry Partnership’ in New Delhi on September 24.

The PAT scheme is mandatory for all the designated consumers (DCs- industries) notified by BEE and it is one of the major initiatives under the National Mission for Enhanced Energy Efficiency (NMEEE). It is a market-based mechanism to reduce the specific energy consumption (SEC) in energy-intensive industries. If an industry fails to achieve its target in energy savings, it will be penalized by BEE.

BEE Director General Abhay Bhakre has invited AP to participate in the prestigious national conclave and told principal secretary (energy) Ajay Jain in a communication that Andhra Pradesh was making relentless efforts for efficient use of energy in various sectors, reduction of Transmission & Distribution (T&D) losses and 24x7 quality power supply to the consumers.

Stating that Union Minister of State (IC) Power and New & Renewable Energy, who is the chief guest to the conclave, was very keen in strictly implementing the PAT scheme, Abhay Bhakre said that the scheme had achieved tremendous success with energy savings of around 8.67 million tonne of oil equivalent  (against the target of 6.686 million), which amounts to overall financial savings of about `9,500 crore and reduction of 31 million tonnes of CO2 emissions (till 2017) in India.

According to him, under the PAT cycle -1, 846 designated consumers across the country have been covered, out of which 24 DCs pertain to Andhra Pradesh. PAT cycle-2 has covered 14 DCs in the State. The Distribution Companies (DISCOMs) are also covered in PAT cycle -3 (from 2018-2020), apart from railways and petroleum sectors.

The key industrial sectors in PAT include aluminum, cement, iron and steel, paper and pulp, fertilizers, alkalis, textiles, and thermal power plants which together constitute about 33% of India’s total energy consumption. Hotels are included under PAT cycle -4.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Bureau of Energy Efficiency Power saving Energy conservation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
LeBron James makes animated appearance at 'Smallfoot' premiere
Army Chief General Bipin Rawat (File| PTI)
Terrorism and peace talks can't take place together: Army Chief Bipin Rawat
Gallery
Born as Frederich Meshilem Meier Weisenfreund on September 22, 1895, Muni was and is still considered as one of the most eccentric if talented actor American cinema had ever produced. In image: 'I Am a Fugitive from a Chain Gang'
Paul Muni, the greatest actor Marlon Brando ever saw
Oktoberfest, the world’s largest beer festival, begins in Munich, Germany, on 22 September. A celebration of Bavarian folk traditions, the event is attended by more than 6.2 million tourists from around the world. (Photo | AFP)
IN PICTURES | Oktoberfest 2018: The world's largest beer festival