Bureau of Energy Efficiency advises states to adopt ‘pat’ to conserve energy

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As part of aggressive efforts to promote industrialization in the country with efficient use of energy, the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE), Union Ministry of Power has advised all the state governments to take a proactive role in implementing the “Perform, Achieve and Trade (PAT)” Scheme to conserve energy resources, achieve substantial monetary savings, create jobs and a better environment to live in.

It will be conducting national level conclave on ‘Enhancing Energy Efficiency through Industry Partnership’ in New Delhi on September 24.

The PAT scheme is mandatory for all the designated consumers (DCs- industries) notified by BEE and it is one of the major initiatives under the National Mission for Enhanced Energy Efficiency (NMEEE). It is a market-based mechanism to reduce the specific energy consumption (SEC) in energy-intensive industries. If an industry fails to achieve its target in energy savings, it will be penalized by BEE.

BEE Director General Abhay Bhakre has invited AP to participate in the prestigious national conclave and told principal secretary (energy) Ajay Jain in a communication that Andhra Pradesh was making relentless efforts for efficient use of energy in various sectors, reduction of Transmission & Distribution (T&D) losses and 24x7 quality power supply to the consumers.

Stating that Union Minister of State (IC) Power and New & Renewable Energy, who is the chief guest to the conclave, was very keen in strictly implementing the PAT scheme, Abhay Bhakre said that the scheme had achieved tremendous success with energy savings of around 8.67 million tonne of oil equivalent (against the target of 6.686 million), which amounts to overall financial savings of about `9,500 crore and reduction of 31 million tonnes of CO2 emissions (till 2017) in India.

According to him, under the PAT cycle -1, 846 designated consumers across the country have been covered, out of which 24 DCs pertain to Andhra Pradesh. PAT cycle-2 has covered 14 DCs in the State. The Distribution Companies (DISCOMs) are also covered in PAT cycle -3 (from 2018-2020), apart from railways and petroleum sectors.

The key industrial sectors in PAT include aluminum, cement, iron and steel, paper and pulp, fertilizers, alkalis, textiles, and thermal power plants which together constitute about 33% of India’s total energy consumption. Hotels are included under PAT cycle -4.