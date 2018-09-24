Congress MP Ramachandra Rao lashes out at Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu for SCS remark

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Congress Rajya Sabha member KVP Ramachandra Rao has found fault with Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s remarks that “the Congress is also supporting special category status (SCS).”

Speaking to reporters here on Sunday, he said, “The fact is it is the Congress which has been striving and fighting for SCS from day one.”

“Naidu, who was not in favour of special category status till a year ago, is now trying to project himself as the ultimate champion of the cause and take credit of all the struggles made for SCS in the State,” he observed, and asked the TDP chief not to distort history.

Rao gave a powerpoint presentation before media on what happened since the then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh announced to give SCS to AP on the floor of the Rajya Sabha in 2014, various agitations and efforts of the Congress and party chief Rahul Gandhi’s assurance time and again to accord SCS to AP once the Congress comes to power at the Centre.

READ| AP Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu begins early hunt for 2019 candidates

He also explained the U-turns made by Naidu on SCS from 2014 till recently when the latest resolution was passed in the State Assembly on SCS.

“Naidu has welcomed the special package in lieu of SCS and even questioned as to why some people are describing SCS as a panacea for all problems in the State. A resolution was even passed in State Assembly thanking Modi Sarkar for granting the special package. However, just a year after, another resolution was passed in the Assembly demanding SCS,” he pointed out.

He wondered as to what allure does ‘package’ has for Naidu, as he always prefers them.

Referring to the Naidu’s often repeated complaint against the Congress - ‘irrational bifurcation’, the senior Congress leader sought to know what the TDP chief did in the last four and half years to correct the same as his party too was part of the Union government.

Rao also wrote a three-page letter to the CM questioning his frequent changing stance and detailing the efforts of the Congress on SCS. He also attached the letters of the TDP to the Centre before the State bifurcation, letters to PM Modi after announcement of special package in lieu of SCS and the resolution of Central Cabinet at the time of State bifurcation on SCS.

He, said he welcomes the changed stance of Naidu. He requested the Chief Minister to withdraw the cases foisted against those who were protesting for SCS and also lend a helping hand to families of those like Muni Koti in Tirupati, who sacrificed their lives for the cause.

Rao, when questioned about the Cong-TDP alliance in TS, said no one can surpass Naidu in taking advantage of the circumstances and pointed out at his party’s alliance with the BJP, whom he once threatened with serious action if he sets foot in Hyderabad following Gujarat riots.