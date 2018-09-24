Home States Andhra Pradesh

Policeman feared dead trying to save colleague in Andhra Pradesh

A constable is feared washed away while trying to rescue a colleague from drowning in Nagarjuna Sagar right canal at Karampudi on Sunday.

Published: 24th September 2018

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: A constable is feared washed away while trying to rescue a colleague from drowning in Nagarjuna Sagar right canal at Karampudi on Sunday. The victim, identified as P Ananda Kumar (30), works with the Karampudi police.

DSP KVVNV Prasad said Anand Kumar and 10 other police personnel were on their morning walk when some of them decided to take bath in the canal.

Anand Kumar upon seeing constable Kiran, who is also his relative, struggling to swim, jumped into the canal to save him. However, the strong water current pulled him. Meanwhile, Kiran was rescued by one Nagaraju, who was with the group.

DSP Prasad said a missing case was registered and police personnel, along with a NDRF team, have been pressed into service. “The incident is unfortunate and took place despite fitness exercises conducted every Sunday,” he said.

