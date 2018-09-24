Two boys drown in tank in Bapatla

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Two young boys drowned while trying to swim in a water tank at Vallurivaripalem in Bapatla on Sunday.

Bapatla Rural CI Ch Koteswara Rao said the duo, V Venkata Sai (10) and K Manikanta (11), with five of their friends entered the tank to take a bath. Swimmers were pressed into action and their bodies were fished out. Fathers of the deceased lodged a complaint with the police.

A case was registered and investigation is underway. The bodies have been shifted to Bapatla area hospital for postmortem. While Manikanta was a student of a private school, Sai studied in ZP High School at Annavaram.