Two boys drown in tank in Bapatla

A case was registered and investigation is underway. The bodies have been shifted to Bapatla area hospital for postmortem.

Published: 24th September 2018 03:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2018 03:05 AM

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Two young boys drowned while trying to swim in a water tank at Vallurivaripalem in Bapatla on Sunday.

Bapatla Rural CI Ch Koteswara Rao said the duo, V Venkata Sai (10) and K Manikanta (11), with five of their friends entered the tank to take a bath. Swimmers were pressed into action and their bodies were fished out.  Fathers of the deceased lodged a complaint with the police. 

A case was registered and investigation is underway. The bodies have been shifted to Bapatla area hospital for postmortem. While Manikanta was a student of a private school, Sai studied in ZP High School at Annavaram.

