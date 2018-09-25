Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu to deliver keynote address in UN today, BJP terms it laughable

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, who is in the US on a five-day visit, will deliver a keynote address on ‘Financing Sustainable Agriculture Global Challenges and Opportunities’ at the United Nations (UN) early Tuesday. After the address, he will meet with investors and NRIs and hold meetings with representatives of various organisations.

On the first day of his visit, he met India’s Ambassador and Permanent Representative of India to the UN Syed Akbaruddin and explained the natural farming practices of AP.

He said a target was fixed to spread natural farming in two crore acres, covering 60 lakh farmers. Akbaruddin praised AP’s farming practices to augment farmers’ incomes, an official release stated.

Naidu held discussions with Deep Ocean Exploration and Research (DOER) representatives and invited them to utilise their technology to explore the marine wealth of AP.

Responding positively, the DOER agreed to set up an R&D wing to offer marine-related services in AP and other organisations.

The company said it was ready to invest Rs 200 crore to train scientists and technicians in marine technology in AP. The DOER is also keen to make AP as its strategic location on the Eastern coast of India.

While meeting oncologist Dr Nori Dattatreyudu, the CM asked him to extend specialised cancer treatment to patients in AP. After Naidu informed him of medical teams conducting cancer screening tests for providing cancer treatment to patients in remote AP villages, Dattatreyudu expressed willingness to work with the State government.

Naidu said full cooperation would be extended when the oncologist said cancer doctors of AP would be imparted training in specialised cancer treatment through Centre for Excellence of US. Addressing the NRI Telugu Association members at New Jersey Institute of Technology students’ senate, Naidu explained the investment opportunities in AP. Underscoring the need to bring TDP to power for another term, the CM told the NRIs to vote in support of the party. Here, he also said NRIs’ voting right Bill was passed in the Lok Sabha and it will be introduced in the Rajya Sabha soon.

The CM said his government prioritised IT and had set up several engineering colleges in AP. He explained how Hyderabad before bifurcation developed as an IT destination due to his initiative in developing cyber towers. Announcing that NRI TDP service centres will be opened in AP to coordinate the service programmes of NRIs soon, Naidu said the NRIs should cooperate in developing infrastructure in villages and urged them to take part in social service in their native villages

Meanwhile, BJP State chief Kanna Lakshminarayana termed Naidu’s US visit a publicity stunt. He also questioned the authenticity of the government’s claims with regard to UNEP invitation to the Chief Minister.

“It is laughable that a person, who had dismissed agriculture as a waste, is now going to deliver a speech on organic farming. Would he explain how he destroyed the environment in the State by illegal sand mining and quarrying?” he asked.

Lakshminarayana also found fault with Naidu for his false propaganda against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Itinerary of CM on Day 2

Deliver keynote address on

in the UNO

Meet DOER CEO Liz Taylor

(AP is trying to occupy top position in sea products by associating with DOER)

Meet UN Women Executive Director Phumzile Mlambo

Meet BNP Paribas CEO Jean Laurent Bonnafe

Meet World Bank president Jim Yong Kim.