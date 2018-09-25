East Godavari in panic following attacks on TDP MLA

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Following the killings of Araku MLA Kideri Sarveswara Rao and his aide and former MLA Siveri Soma by a group of CPI (Maoist) members in Visakhapatnam district, police have intensified vigil at Rampachodavaram and Chintur Agency areas in East Godavari district. As the police are suspecting that Maoists in the Dandakaranyam region are active due to a week-long programme, which started on September 21, the East Godavari Agency areas have been put on alert. The cops even started inspection of vehicles on Sunday.

Maoists have made a list with names of 50 persons from Pega, Tummala and Chidmuru of Chintur mandal, and Lakshmipuram, Vissapuram and Pichukalapadu in Etapaka mandal--some of the areas bordering Chhattisgarh--declaring them as targets, it is learnt.

Natives in the region are in the grip of fear following Sunday’s killings. The latest move came after instructions from SP Vishal Gunni and ASP (Rampachodavaram) Rahul Dev Singh to intensify security in the Agency areas.

Meanwhile, local MLA and MLC have been given extra protection and presence of personnel at police stations in the area have been increased.

Rampachodavaram MLA Vantala Rajeswari has been moved to a safe location in Kakinada; security at MLC T Ratna Bai’s residence has been boosted.

Govt announces two-day State mourning

Vijayawada: The State government has decided to observe two-day State mourning on September 24 and 25 as a mark of respect to Araku MLA Kidari Sarveswara Rao and former MLA Siveri Soma, who were shot dead by Maoists on Sunday. In a press release issued here on Monday, Chief Secretary Dinesh Kumar said that during the two days, the national flag will be flown on half mast and there will be no official entertainment/programmes during the period. AP CM, who is in the United States (US), consoled the family members of the deceased