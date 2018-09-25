Home States Andhra Pradesh

‘Jiribam-Imphal railway line, an engineering marvel, will be completed by 2020’

To ensure safety, the works are under surveillance through CCTVs, drone cameras and remote monitoring.

Published: 25th September 2018 03:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2018 03:39 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The country’s ambitious railway line between Jiribam and Imphal in Manipur, a part of the broad-gauge network of the country, is of national importance and expected to be completed by 2020, said Sai Baba Ankala, the project chief engineer. It would strengthen trade relations with the ASEAN countries and also help in military operations and tourism development, he said.

He was delivering a lecture on ‘Challenges in Design and Construction of the World’s Tallest  Bridge’, organised by the Institution of Engineers (India), GITAM Student Chapter, at the Civil Engineering department of the GITAM here on Monday.

Sai Baba Ankala , Chief Engineer for railway project line between Jiribam-Imphal in Manipur speaking on the “Challenges in Design and Construction of the World’s Tallest Bridge” organised by Institute of Engineers (India), GITAM Student Chapter on Monday

He said that the project was taken up in 2008 and declared as the National Project and the cost of  the complete project is expected to be around Rs 13,809 crore. Three IITs (Kanpur, Roorkee and Guwahati) are also associated with the Indian Railways project by way of  technical support and proof-checking of designs to make the  bridge cost-efficient and sustainable.

The chief engineer said that the 111-km-long Jiribam-Imphal railway line passed through steep rolling hills of the Patkai region and had to traverse through a number of deep gorges and over several rivers flowing at low ground levels. It is necessary to construct 52 tunnels and 149 bridges, crossing 10 stations to maintain a suitable gradient for efficient operation of railway services.

Speaking on the salient features of the project, he said that the construction of a special bridge (bridge no. 164), with pillars rising up to 141 metres, the tallest in the world from the point of view of pillar height, was a challenge.

The bridge was also located in seismic zone-v and in view of this all precautions, particularly a site-specific design spectrum, had been developed to ensure long-term stability of the bridge. To ensure safety, the works are under surveillance through CCTVs, drone cameras and remote monitoring.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Jiriban to Imphal railway line

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor participates in Ganapati immersion procession at RK Studio in Mumbai Sunday Sept 23 2018. | PTI
Ranbir, Rishi Kapoor take part in Ganpati Visarjan at RK Studios
Karisma’s adorable wish On Kareena Kapoor’s birthday
Karisma’s adorable wish on Kareena Kapoor’s birthday
Gallery
A local villager looks on at the debris of a damaged house after incessant rains in Kullu district Monday Sept 24 2018. | PTI
Heavy rains trigger flash floods in Himachal Pradesh
There won't be a Bond film for the next two years, other than the 25th in the franchise- Daniel Craig's last as the British spy, which will be released on 20 February 2020. The film will be directed by 'True Detective' maker Cary Fukunaga. Still, speculat
Who will play James Bond after Daniel Craig bids farewell to 007?