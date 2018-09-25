Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu visits Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams

By PTI

TIRUPATI: Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu Tuesday offered prayers at the famous hill shrine of Lord Venkateswara at nearby Tirumala.

An ardent devotee of Lord Venkateswara, Naidu arrived here Monday evening after inaugurating an Indian Culinary Institute, built by the Ministry of Tourism at a cost of Rs 100 crore, near Renigunta airport, 15 km from here.

After an overnight stay on the hills, he visited the shrine at the crack of the dawn and spent about 20 minutes in the temple, temple sources told PTI.

On his arrival at the shrine, he was accorded a warm welcome and taken to the sanctum sanctorum by the priests and officials of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) that governs the ancient shrine.

Before leaving Tirupati, the vice president also took part in some local programmes.