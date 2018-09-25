Home States Andhra Pradesh

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu visits Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams

An ardent devotee of Lord Venkateswara, Naidu arrived here Monday evening after inaugurating an Indian Culinary Institute, built by the Ministry of Tourism, near Renigunta airport.

Published: 25th September 2018 12:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2018 12:47 PM   |  A+A-

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (File photo|EPS)

By PTI

TIRUPATI: Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu Tuesday offered prayers at the famous hill shrine of Lord Venkateswara at nearby Tirumala.

An ardent devotee of Lord Venkateswara, Naidu arrived here Monday evening after inaugurating an Indian Culinary Institute, built by the Ministry of Tourism at a cost of Rs 100 crore, near Renigunta airport, 15 km from here.

After an overnight stay on the hills, he visited the shrine at the crack of the dawn and spent about 20 minutes in the temple, temple sources told PTI.

On his arrival at the shrine, he was accorded a warm welcome and taken to the sanctum sanctorum by the priests and officials of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) that governs the ancient shrine.

Before leaving Tirupati, the vice president also took part in some local programmes.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
TTD Trumala Tirupati Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India considers Madiba as its own: External Affair Minister Sushma Swaraj at UNGA
Anti-Pakistan protests staged outside UN headquarters
Gallery
A local villager looks on at the debris of a damaged house after incessant rains in Kullu district Monday Sept 24 2018. | PTI
Heavy rains trigger flash floods in Himachal Pradesh
There won't be a Bond film for the next two years, other than the 25th in the franchise- Daniel Craig's last as the British spy, which will be released on 20 February 2020. The film will be directed by 'True Detective' maker Cary Fukunaga. Still, speculat
Who will play James Bond after Daniel Craig bids farewell to 007?