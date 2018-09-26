Home States Andhra Pradesh

AP eyes top spot in natural farming: Naidu

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has said his government was encouraging natural farming practices in Andhra Pradesh with the help of technology.

Published: 26th September 2018 05:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2018 05:50 AM

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu in the US on Tuesday

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has said his government was encouraging natural farming practices in Andhra Pradesh with the help of technology. He was delivering keynote address on ‘Financing Sustainable Agriculture Global Challenges and Opportunities’ at the United Nations (UN) on Tuesday. Interestingly, the CM began his speech in Telugu language.  

“At present, 60 lakh farmers are engaged in Zero-Budget Natural Farming under ‘Mission 2024’ to make AP top in natural farming in India and a role model for the world,’’ Naidu asserted.

Naidu was visibly delighted after the speakers at the meet highlighted the success of AP for sending more IT professionals across the world and mentioned that he took technology as priority and achieved the results.

“Earlier, I have delivered several lectures on IT and financial reforms. But, today, I felt immense happiness over delivering a speech on agriculture in the UN. I take this as an opportunity to promote natural farming,’’ he said and thanked the UN delegates on behalf of Telugus and Indians. The Chief Minister said the AP turned as a hub of natural farming practices. “More people are coming forward to take up  natural farming. As a matter of fact, we are able to produce results now,” Naidu said.

He said that his government has been encouraging  Zero-Budget Natural Farming to reduce cost and risks in farming, produce safe food with nutritious values, reverse migration to villages and enhance soil health.  
Naidu said microbial seed coating, bio-inoculants, cover crops, mulching, soil aeration and zero chemicals will promote living soil concept. A target was set to make bio-villages in five years.
Earlier, during a bilateral meeting with Dr Tony Simons, director-general, world agroforestry centre (ICRAF) and Dr Ravi Prabhu, deputy director general, ICRAF, the Chief Minister explained the ongoing research activities in the State to assess the impacts of Zero-Budget Natural Farming through field-based data collection.

Dr  Simons said that their organisation was conducting research in the agroforestry sector in 30 countries. He also wanted  to study the natural farming practices in AP and expressed his readiness to extend their research programmes in natural farming practices of AP. He said training of farmers plays a vital role in the success of natural farming.

APEDB inks MoU with Triton Solar company
US-based Triton Solar company entered into an MoU with the AP Economic Development Board (APEDB) to set up a solar batteries manufacturing plant in AP under PPP mode at an estimated cost of Rs 727 crore.

When the Chief Minister explained about the State government’s plan to introduce electrical vehicles in the State, company chairperson Himanshu Patel and managing partner Nand Sandilya came forward to set up a plant in the State. The company heads informed that they are ready to invest Rs 727 crore in a phased manner in the solar battery unit producing batteries based on nano and lithium polymer technology. They said that the company would generate a lot of employment opportunities to local youth.

