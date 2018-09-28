Decline in tourist footfall likely after Maoist killings in Vizag Agency area

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The gunning down of Araku MLA Kidari Sarveswara Rao and former MLA Siveri Soma by Maoists on Sunday at Tottangi in Dumbriguda mandal in Visakhapatnam Agency is likely to hit tourism hard. Officials say there could be a decline in tourist footfall to Visakhapatnam Agency, especially Araku Valley and Dumbriguda mandal, where the attack took place.

According to officials of the Tourism Department, violence at Araku Valley police station and Dumbriguda on the same day of the incident, when hundreds of agitators hit the roads destroying furniture and vehicles, could be another reason that may affect tourism. The incident was followed by the bandh, agitations and rallies for a couple of days.

READ| Telangana: Police ask parties not to campaign in Maoist areas

The Agency came under security blanket with police checking vehicles at many places. Sources said that many tour plans for Araku Valley with the Vizag tour operators were cancelled. In general, tourists will start arriving in Araku from October-end or November. In December, January and February, the Agency will be abuzz with large crowds. Tourist spots like Borra Caves, Ananthagiri waterfalls, Chaparai, Minumuluru, another hot spot Lambasingi in Chintapalle mandal will be affected. Chaparai waterfalls is situated in Dumbriguda mandal.

“Every year, we visit Araku with family in December. But, the violence, which took place after the attack on the MLA and the former MLA, has panicked us. What shocks us is that Araku Valley is just 15 km from here. and Chaparai waterfalls is just a few kilometres away, said Lankesh, tourist.