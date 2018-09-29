Home States Andhra Pradesh

Plastic ban to be enforced in Tirupati from October 2

Addressing the top officials, Municipal Commissioner Vijaya Rama Raju said the authorities have decided to effectively implement the ban on use of plastic in Tirupati from october 2.

Published: 29th September 2018 04:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2018 04:47 AM   |  A+A-

Plastic

Branded companies shall not use plastic packaging covers below 51 microns

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: The Municipal Corporation of Tirupati (MCT) authorities have decided to impose a maximum fine of Rs 25, 000 apart from banning the trade licences of those who produce plastic carry bags and disposable plastic glasses, cups, spoons, straws and thermacoal plates.

Addressing the top officials, Municipal Commissioner Vijaya Rama Raju said the authorities have decided to effectively implement the ban on use of plastic in Tirupati from october 2. The municipal authorities clearly mentioned that all water sachets and bottles below half-a-litre capacity will be banned. Small parcel covers used in small hotels, eateries and curry points will  be banned along with carry bags.

Branded companies shall not use plastic packaging covers below 51 microns. First time, the fine will be Rs5, 000. It will be Rs15 ,000 for second time offenders and Rs25,000 for third time offenders.  Wholesalers, retailers, super markets, hotels, hawkers and shop owners would have to pay Rs1000, Rs5,000 and Rs10,000 fine for first, second and third time violation of the rule. Apart from the fine, their licences would also be cancelled.The  public will have to pay a fine of Rs100 for first time violation, Rs500 and Rs1,000 for second and third time violations.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Tirupati Tirupati plastic ban Plastic ban

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Supreme Court permits women's entry inside Sabarimala
Sabarimala Verdict: Supreme Court permits women's entry inside temple
UK study: Goats can tell if you're angry
Gallery
Mustafizur Rahman vs Rohit Sharma: Stand-in skipper Rohit has elegantly led India in Asia Cup with himself posing as a strong example when it comes to batting. In the tournament so far, he already has three fifty-plus scores including a century against Pa
Asia Cup final 2018: Key player battles to watch out for
The trailer of 'Thugs of Hindostan', which stars Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Sheikh was  launched in Mumbai on Thursday. In this image, director Vijay Krishna Acharya, center, poses with Bollywood actors from left, Amitabh B
Trailer of Aamir Khan-Amitabh Bachchan starrer 'Thugs of Hindostan' launched in Mumbai