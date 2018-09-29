Plastic ban to be enforced in Tirupati from October 2

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: The Municipal Corporation of Tirupati (MCT) authorities have decided to impose a maximum fine of Rs 25, 000 apart from banning the trade licences of those who produce plastic carry bags and disposable plastic glasses, cups, spoons, straws and thermacoal plates.

Addressing the top officials, Municipal Commissioner Vijaya Rama Raju said the authorities have decided to effectively implement the ban on use of plastic in Tirupati from october 2. The municipal authorities clearly mentioned that all water sachets and bottles below half-a-litre capacity will be banned. Small parcel covers used in small hotels, eateries and curry points will be banned along with carry bags.

Branded companies shall not use plastic packaging covers below 51 microns. First time, the fine will be Rs5, 000. It will be Rs15 ,000 for second time offenders and Rs25,000 for third time offenders. Wholesalers, retailers, super markets, hotels, hawkers and shop owners would have to pay Rs1000, Rs5,000 and Rs10,000 fine for first, second and third time violation of the rule. Apart from the fine, their licences would also be cancelled.The public will have to pay a fine of Rs100 for first time violation, Rs500 and Rs1,000 for second and third time violations.