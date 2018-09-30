Hyderabad High Court closes Varavara Rao’s case

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A division bench of the Hyderabad High Court has closed the petition filed by P Hemalatha, wife of revolutionary writer and activist P Varavara Rao, as the issue regarding the arrest of civil rights activists including Rao was put before the Supreme Court.

The bench of Justice CV Nagarjuna Reddy and Justice G Shyam Prasad closed the plea filed by Hemalatha who sought to declare the arrest orders of Maharashtra police as illegal. He was recently arrested by the police in connection with the clashes held in January at Bhima Koregaon in Maharashtra.