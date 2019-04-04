Home States Andhra Pradesh

Lok Sabha Elections: Parties trying to woo youngsters with vows

TDP, YSRC, and Jana Sena promising moon to new voters

Published: 04th April 2019 07:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th April 2019 07:34 AM   |  A+A-

Election

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Sri Lakshmi Muttevi
Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: In every election, politicians come up with something new, be it schemes for the Gen-Y and women. This year too the focus of the elections is on youth with around 1 lakh new voters in the district, who are likely to cast vote. Gone are the days when the children of poor and lower middle class families were worried about higher studies. The youth today are in a majority in every constituency, who are attracted by the candidates’ promises of job opportunities.  

Of the total 35,78,458 voters in the district, voters between 18 and 35 years of age account for about 37 per cent, which comes to 13 lakh. Among them, there are 8,05,153 voters between 18 and 29 years of age. Thanks to the awareness drives conducted by the district administration and other organisations, more people, especially youth, have registered themselves as voters.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

The contest is so tough this time around that the candidates from the three main parties — the TDP, the YSRC and Jana Sena — are in a win-win  situation. The  candidates will have tough fight on hand with more youth casting their first vote. Targeting the unemployed youths of the State, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, who is offering `1,000 as unemployment dole under the Yuva Nestham, has now promised to increase it to `3,000. Parties are also promising skill development programmes and jobs for youth by tying up with industries. However, the TDP and the YSRC are yet to release their election manifestos.

Meanwhile, Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan in the party’s manifesto promised a lot of things for the youth. The Jana Sena promises to include free education from KG to PG, laptops for Intermediate students, soft loans for higher studies and setting up 25,000 MSMEs for 2 million jobs.

In all the constituencies, majority of the households have at least an unemployed youth and new voters await good tidings after the election. Knowing the pulse of the youth, the candidates too are doing their bit by spreading the word on the promises in a big way by door-to-door campaigning.

“We want leaders to implement things, which are truly feasible for the youth to get benefit,” said Chakri, a city engineering student.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
General elections 2019 Lok Sabha polls 2019 Lok Sabha elections 2019 Election campaign

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The AICC chief, along with the state leaders including former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy and Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly Ramesh Chennithala, came out in an open vehicle after Gandhi completed the nomination procedures at the district collectorate at Kalpetta. (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)
Rahul Gandhi begins roadshow in Wayanad after filing nomination
Writer Ashwin Sanghi (Photo | EPS)
Book Talk | I am not a great writer but a decent rewriter, says Ashwin Sanghi
Gallery
Some prisoners have disagreed to leave the tropical jail on Mexico's Maria Islands -- a Pacific archipelago eight hours by boat from the mainland. The country's new government has decided to close it more than a century after its establishment. IN PIC: Th
A prison of 'luxury': Here, inmates love captivity, hate 'freedom'
Braving the scorching heat, Congress President Rahul Gandhi, accompanied by his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, began a roadshow Thursday in Kerala's Wayanad constituency as part of his campaign for the April 23 Lok Sabha elections. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Lok Sabha polls 2019: Rahul Gandhi begins roadshow in Kerala's Wayanad 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp