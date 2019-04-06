Lok Sabha elections 2019: Jagan Reddy releases YSRCP manifesto, promises financial assistance to all classes

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh opposition leader and YSRC chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Saturday released his party's manifesto with focus on agriculture sector, health and education and doling out financial assistance to various sections including unemployed, petty traders, and communities like SC, ST, BC, minorities and also the financially poor in upper castes.

Releasing the party's manifesto, Jagan said he would, if voted to power, will implement the manifesto in tooth and spirit.

"We will review the implementation of the manifesto on a day-to-day basis,'' Jagan said adding that the manifesto was prepared by incorporating the already announced `Navaratnalu' (nine schemes of the party), BC Declaration and the other promises he made during his marathon Praja Sankalpa Yatra.

Reaching out to the farming community, Jagan said through YSR Rythu Bharosa scheme, his government will extend Rs 50,000 to each farmer as investment cost.

"In May month, the period when crops will be sown, we will give Rs 12,500 for a farmer,'' he said.

Interest-free loans, nine-hour free power in the morning hours, cold storage and food processing units in every Assembly constituency, Rs seven lakh insurance to the family of a farmer in case of the sudden death of the latter under YSRC Bhima are some of the other doles aimed at the farming community.

Strengthening of YSRC Aarogyasri scheme, a programme launched by his father and former CM late YS Rajasekhara Reddy, was another major announcement in the manifesto. ``Aarogyasri will be extended to any family whose annual income does not exceed Rs 5 lakh,'' Jagan said and added that the Aarogyasri will be applicable to any treatment for which the cost exceeds Rs 1,000.

In a move aimed at projecting his government would be transparent and work-oriented, Jagan said, ``We will take photographs of all the government hospitals in their present state in public domain. We will completely develop the hospitals and upload their photos exactly two years of coming into power,'' he said.

Jagan said his government will work towards ban on alcohol. ``We will implement the liquor ban in three phases. Liquor will be made available only in Five Star hotels,'' he said.

Other Important Assurances: