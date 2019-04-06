Rs 5 crore seized from bus

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: In the largest seizure of unaccounted cash so far during the present elections, the Srikakulam district police seized Rs 5,07,85,900 at Jendaladibba village of Rajam mandal on Friday.

Disclosing details to the media, Srikakulam Superintendent of Police Navdeep Singh said the cash was stuffed in three bags and being transported in an APSRTC bus, which was on its way from Visakhapatnam to Palakonda.

The SP said when the APSRTC bus was checked around 10:30 a.m, the bags with money were found. “We have enquired all the 25 people including passengers, driver and conductor about the money. No one came forward to own responsibility.

We have registered a case under Cr PC 102 and the amount will be handed over to the I-T department,” he explained. It is learnt that among 25 people travelling in the bus, a YSRC party leader Palavalasa Vikranth was also present. He was questioned.