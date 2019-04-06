Home States Andhra Pradesh

TDP's manifesto tries to outrace rival YSRC to woo women voters 

The TDP promised to continue the Centre's PM Kisan Samman scheme with a matching grant from the state, giving a benefit of up to Rs 15,000 to each farmer per annum. 

Published: 06th April 2019 08:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th April 2019 08:46 AM

N Chandrababu Naidu

N Chandrababu Naidu. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Finally, TDP supremo and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday released party’s election manifesto christened ‘Mee Bhavisyath, Naa Badhyatha’ (Your Future, My Responsibility), showering sops on all sections of people. 

Besides highlighting the schemes that were already being implemented by his government and elaborating on the schemes that will be rolled out if the TDP is voted back to power, Naidu also took a dig at various election promises made by the YSRC. 

Though most of the populist schemes mentioned by both the parties in their respective manifestos appear similar, the TDP, which released its manifesto a few hours after the YSRC did, tried to have an upper hand in some aspects.

The TDP, which is already implementing ‘Ammaku Vandanam’, a programme aimed at inculcating respect towards mothers among schoolgoing students, in its manifesto mentioned to give `18,000 a year to every mother while organising the programme. The YSRC announced payment of `15,000 to mothers who send their wards to schools.

Similarly, while the YSRC promised to bring all medical expenses over `1,000 under Arogyasri (health scheme), the TDP mentioned that all medical expenses, including medicines, will be brought under NTR Vaidya Seva even if the expenditure is `1.

Refuting Jagan’s criticism that the TDP government had failed miserably in implementing the promises made in its 2014 election manifesto, Naidu said that all the promises were fulfilled. In addition to that, many new schemes were also implemented, he averred. 

Going through some of the schemes announced by the YSRC, the TDP chief felt that manifestos became a farce with the political parties confining to announcements without analysing the impact of the schemes and availability of funds. 

“We are explaining about the efforts put in by our government for increasing the revenue for implementing the welfare and development schemes. But, the YSRC has made mere announcements without explaining how they are going to implement the schemes. This is a testimony to TDP, a party with vision and the YSRC, sans the same,’’ he said.

Alleging that the YSRC chief did not uttered a single word on the capital city of Amaravati, Naidu said that after residing in Hyderabad and reading the script given by Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, the former had lost the right to contest elections from AP as he is pledging the interests of the State for his selfish political motives. Similarly, he also pointed out non-mentioning of interlinking of rivers in the YSRC manifesto. Asserting that the TDP will continue its fight for achieving the coveted Special Category Status (SCS) and other provisions mentioned in the AP Reorganisation Act, Naidu exuded confidence that his party is going to bag more than 150 MLA and all the 25 parliamentary seats in the State.

Explaining the performance of his government during the past five years overcoming bifurcation blues, he said that the government departments got about 730 awards from the Centre and other prestigious institutes.  AP stood top in several sectors and bagged the awards, he said.

