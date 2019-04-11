Jana Sena candidate K Madhusudan Gupta arrested for breaking EVM, technical glitch tests Andhra voters' patience

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Polling for 2019 elections across the state commenced on Thursday morning at 7 a.m. with people queuing up at polling centres to exercise their right to vote.

Frustrated over one EVM not working, Jana Sena candidate for Guntakal Assembly constituency K Madhusudan Gupta broke EVM by throwing it on the floor at Gooty Arts college polling booth in Anantapur district. Police arrested him and took him away from there.

According to reports, defunct EVMs are causing a delay in commencement of polling at several places in Krishna, Srikakulam, Chittoor, parts of Prakasam, Kurnool. East and West Godavari districts. Irritated voters entered into arguments with polling staff and police at a few places.

By 9 a.m., unconfirmed reports suggested that EVMs in 1800 places across the state did not function due to technical glitches, delaying polling. At some places, voters, who were waiting for the polling to commence, started returning, as the EVMs were not working. Election commission officials have not responded on the issue. The YSRC has complained to the Election Commission about the non-functioning of the EVMs.

Chief Minister and TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu expressed his dissatisfaction over the delay in polling due to EVMs and reiterated his objection to their use and suggestion to replace them with ballot boxes. “Even in developed countries, ballot boxes are used for more transparency,” he observed.

Chandrababu Naidu along with his wife Bhuvaneswari, son Nara Lokesh and daughter-in-law Brahmani cast his vote at Undavalli in Mangalagiri constituency. YSRC chief YS Jaganmohan Reddy cast his vote in Pulivendula and appealed to the people to exercise their right to vote. Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan cast his vote at Patamata in Vijayawada.

#WATCH Jana Sena MLA candidate Madhusudhan Gupta smashes an Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) at a polling booth in Gooty, in Anantapur district. He has been arrested by police. #AndhraPradesh pic.twitter.com/VoAFNdA6Jo — ANI (@ANI) April 11, 2019

Fearing soaring temperatures, scores of people, especially the elderly, queued up at several polling stations across the state since 6 a.m. As per the IMD, mercury levels are expected to touch 40 degrees Celsius as the day progresses and the maximum temperature could be 2-4 degree Celsius higher than normal.

First-time voters and woman are expected to tilt the scales in these elections. Over 25 lakh first-time voters will be exercising their franchise in the state this time.

At some places In Vijayawada, people were dissatisfied with arrangements made for polling. At the polytechnic college, they were seen complaining about lack of proper sun shades and drinking water facilities to Chief Secretary LV Subramanyam, who came there to cast his vote.

Tension prevailed in Ponnathota village of Jammalamadugu constituencies of Kadapa district following a clash between TDP and YSRC. One YSRC activist suffered a head injury. Police resorted to lathi charge to disperse the mob and control the situation. TDP activists destroyed a polling booth at Yelamanda village in Narasaropet of Guntur district.

Meanwhile, activists of both the parties also clashed in Sanivarapupeta of Eluru ruler Mandal in West Godavari district. Activists on both sides suffered injuries and were hospitalized. Clashes also took place between activists of both the places