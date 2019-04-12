Two killed in TDP-YSRC clash as violence rocks Tadipatri

By Express News Service

ANANTAPUR/TIRUPATI: Two persons were killed in clashes between TDP and YSRC activists during polling across the State on Thursday. Of them, one died in Veerapuram of faction-hit Tadipatri mandal in Anantapur district and another in clashes at T Saddum village of Pedda Tippa Samudram (PTM) in Chittoor district.

Violence rocked Veerapuram of Tadipatri mandal when TDP and YSRC cadre were engaged in a pitched battle near a polling centre. It all started when the contesting candidate JC Asmith Reddy’s father and sitting MLA JC Prabhakar Reddy visited the village, a stronghold of the YSRC. On being alerted by his party men, YSRC candidate K Pedda Reddy rushed to the village. By that time, both sides resorted to stone-pelting and clashed with sticks and sickles. Police intervened and sent both Prabhakar Reddy and Pedda Reddy out of the village and dispersed the mob.

ALSO READ | Speaker Kodela locks himself in polling station, YSRC cries foul

In the clash, four persons were injured, one from the TDP and three from the YSRC. All of them were rushed to the Tadipatri hospital. The condition of Chinta Bhaskar Reddy, 45, a TDP activist, and K Pulla Reddy, 51, of the YSRC turned critical. While they were being shifted to the Kurnool Government Hospital, Bhaskar Reddy succumbed to injuries. Meanwhile, a tense situation prevailed in Tadipatri, with followers of JC Prabhakar Reddy and K Pedda Reddy resorting to clash after the polling was over. Police resorted to lathi-charge to disperse the mob. Additional forces were rushed to Tadipatri to maintain law and order.

In another incident, a 60-year old booth-level worker of the YSRC died in T Saddum village of Pedda Thippa Samudram Mandal in Chittoor district when YSRC and TDP activists clashed near the polling centre.

ALSO READ | TDP, YSR Congress workers injured after clashes erupt during polling

Suspecting that the TDP was resorting to rigging in T Saddum, which is the native village of Thamballapalle sitting MLA Shankar Yadav and the party’s stronghold, YSRC activists visited the village to check the situation. The two groups indulged in a pitched battle. Police intervened and brought the situation under control. Fearing more violence, additional forces were rushed to the village. Sporadic incidents of violence were reported from a few more places in both districts. However, no casualties were reported. In Kattakindapalle of Irala mandal in Puthalapattu Assembly constituency of Chittoor district, YSRC candidate MS Babu was taken away by TDP activists following an argument, to a nearby mango orchard where he was reportedly thrashed.