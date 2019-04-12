Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh CEO brushes aside complaints, says voting is satisfactory

On the demand for re-polling at several polling stations by political parties, he said a decision over re-polling and adjournment of polling will be taken on Friday after conducting procedural formali

Published: 12th April 2019 08:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2019 08:06 AM   |  A+A-

Gopal Krishna Dwivedi, Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections 2019, EVM

Gopal Krishna Dwivedi (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Even as political parties, particularly the TDP, alleged that the Election Commission has failed in the smooth conduct of polls, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Gopal Krishna Dwivedi has maintained that the way the polls were organised across the State is “quite satisfactory”. He said that the polling, which stood at about 74 per cent by 6 p.m, may cross 80 per cent after all the voters standing in queues by the closing time exercised their franchise.

Addressing a press conference at the Interim Government Complex in Velagapudi after the scheduled polling time was over, Dwivedi said though 25 untoward incidents, including death of two persons, clashes, stone-pelting and some other incidents were reported, polls in the Maoist-affected Agency areas of Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam and East Godavari districts were held peaceful, where voters were seen standing in queues even after the end of the polling time.

On the demand for re-polling at several polling stations by political parties, he said a decision over re-polling and adjournment of polling will be taken on Friday after conducting procedural formalities (scrutiny). “Based on the report we get after scrutiny, we will take a decision on re-polling or adjournment with the approval of the Election Commission,” he said.

ALSO READ | CM Chandrababu Naidu displeased with conduct of elections

Stating that re-polling is different from adjourning polling, he said in re-polling, all the voters will be allowed to exercise their franchise. But, in case of an adjournment, only those voters who have not cast their votes on Thursday will be allowed to exercise their franchise. He said that cases have been filed over damaging EVMs at seven polling stations.

Brushing aside the allegations of defunct EVMs and the appearance of another symbol in the VVPAT instead of the symbol for which a person voted, he said that lack of awareness among some polling officials like failure in connecting the units led to the delay in some polling stations. Referring to violent clashes in Tadipatri and Puthalapattu constituencies, he said a decision on re-polling in these areas will be taken after receiving reports from the respective election officials.

ALSO READ | Andhra Pradesh records over 80 per cent voting despite violence, EVM glitches

Repolling call 
CEO says a decision over re-polling and adjournment of polling will be taken on Friday after conducting procedural formalities (scrutiny)
Cases have been filed over damaging EVMs at seven polling stations
Says lack of awareness among officials led to the delay in some polling stations

Six cases filed against officials 
As many as six cases were filed against non-removal of data from EVMs after completion of the mock polling. After conducting the mock polling in the presence of the agents of candidates contesting the elections, the officials should have removed the data before commencing polling. But, the officials ignored the deletion of data and cases were registered. Now, the Election Commission may omit the votes polled during mock polling or conduct re-polling. The CEO said that action will be initiated against the staff who are found to be negligent in duties as per the guidelines of the EC. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
TDP Lok sabha polls 2019 Lok Sabha elections 2019 Andhra Pradesh elections Andhra Pradesh CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India Elections 2019: Hyderabad resident on father's name missing from voter's list
India Elections 2019: Andhra Pradesh witnesses clashes between TDP and YSRC activists
Gallery
Eyeing another stint in power, the BJP made a string of promises, including expeditious construction of a Ram temple, a firm hand in dealing with terrorism and doubling farmers income in the next three years.
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Check out the salient points of BJP's manifesto
Have a look at Naveen Patnaik's candidates as his BJD looks to retain its upper hand in Odisha politics.
Lok Sabha polls 2019: Ruling BJD announces candidates to all seats but Cuttack in Odisha
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp