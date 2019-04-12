Andhra Pradesh CEO brushes aside complaints, says voting is satisfactory

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Even as political parties, particularly the TDP, alleged that the Election Commission has failed in the smooth conduct of polls, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Gopal Krishna Dwivedi has maintained that the way the polls were organised across the State is “quite satisfactory”. He said that the polling, which stood at about 74 per cent by 6 p.m, may cross 80 per cent after all the voters standing in queues by the closing time exercised their franchise.

Addressing a press conference at the Interim Government Complex in Velagapudi after the scheduled polling time was over, Dwivedi said though 25 untoward incidents, including death of two persons, clashes, stone-pelting and some other incidents were reported, polls in the Maoist-affected Agency areas of Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam and East Godavari districts were held peaceful, where voters were seen standing in queues even after the end of the polling time.

On the demand for re-polling at several polling stations by political parties, he said a decision over re-polling and adjournment of polling will be taken on Friday after conducting procedural formalities (scrutiny). “Based on the report we get after scrutiny, we will take a decision on re-polling or adjournment with the approval of the Election Commission,” he said.

Stating that re-polling is different from adjourning polling, he said in re-polling, all the voters will be allowed to exercise their franchise. But, in case of an adjournment, only those voters who have not cast their votes on Thursday will be allowed to exercise their franchise. He said that cases have been filed over damaging EVMs at seven polling stations.

Brushing aside the allegations of defunct EVMs and the appearance of another symbol in the VVPAT instead of the symbol for which a person voted, he said that lack of awareness among some polling officials like failure in connecting the units led to the delay in some polling stations. Referring to violent clashes in Tadipatri and Puthalapattu constituencies, he said a decision on re-polling in these areas will be taken after receiving reports from the respective election officials.

Six cases filed against officials

As many as six cases were filed against non-removal of data from EVMs after completion of the mock polling. After conducting the mock polling in the presence of the agents of candidates contesting the elections, the officials should have removed the data before commencing polling. But, the officials ignored the deletion of data and cases were registered. Now, the Election Commission may omit the votes polled during mock polling or conduct re-polling. The CEO said that action will be initiated against the staff who are found to be negligent in duties as per the guidelines of the EC.