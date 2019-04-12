Auto drivers overcharge passengers

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With majority of public transport vehicles deployed for poll duties, public, who rely on city suburban services for commute, tried all means to reach their respective polling stations and cast their votes.

Cashing in on the opportunity, many auto drivers across the city on Thursday overcharged the customers.

“My residence is just a kilometre away from the polling station, usually the auto fare is `30.

But none of the auto drivers are willing to drop us near the polling station for less than `70. With no option left, I was forced to pay the amount demanded by the driver,’’ said B Naga Priyanka, a resident of Maruthi Nagar.