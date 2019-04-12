Landslide victory for YSRC in Andhra Pradesh, predicts party Jagan

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Stating that the 80 per cent voter turnout was a positive indication, YSRC chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy predicted a landslide victory for his party. “The huge turnout is certainly a positive sign for us. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s intention was to ensure that the turnout remained low; every statement he made indicated that.

However, people have understood this and did not fall into his trap,’’ Jagan said, adding, “How would Naidu interpret the huge turnout?” On Naidu’s demand that re-polling be held due to malfunctioning of EVMs at some polling booths, Jagan said, “More than 80 per cent voters have taken part in the elections; the people are satisfied. They know to which party did their vote go to through the VVPATs. Even I have cast my vote and checked it myself. The voting percentage might go up to 85. Everyone is satisfied with the polling.’’

“After 85 per cent of people have cast their vote, how can anyone comment something negative? They (the TDP) are trying to sling mud on others,” Jagan said, adding that it was unbecoming on part of a CM to threaten the EC and take steps to reduce the voting percentage.

On the ‘Pasupu Kumkuma’ scheme, he said, “The Naidu government has cheated the women self-help groups. Women are with us,’’ he exuded confidence and added that even farmers were with them as they, too, were cheated by the TDP government.

When asked if he had any association with Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao as claimed by Naidu, Jagan said he had made it clear in his last speech (in Tirupati) when he said he was fighting it alone and did not have any understanding with any party. On the ‘return gift’ jibe by KCR, the YSRC chief said, “How am I concerned with Naidu and KCR, and their return gift? You ask them. All I am concerned about is AP and I am sure this election will give us a landslide victory.”

Day-off

Jagan said he would be taking a day-off after his hectic campaign when reporters questioned him if he would be electioneering in other states as well. “The election results will be out more than a month later.”