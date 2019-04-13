Home States Andhra Pradesh

Arrest Vemuru YSRC nominee: Social Welfare Minister Nakka Ananda Babu

Ananda Babu alleged that Nagarjuna along with YSRC activists attacked villagers in Buthumalli and Ravikampadu and he tried to drag TDP agents out of polling booths.

Published: 13th April 2019 07:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th April 2019 07:57 AM   |  A+A-

Social Welfare Minister N Ananda Babu and MLA Alapati Rajendra Prasad staging a protest at the DSP office in Tenali on Friday | Express

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Social Welfare Minister Nakka Ananda Babu and MLA Alapati Rajendra Prasad staged a protest in front of the DSP office in Tenali on Friday demanding the arrest of Meruga Nagarjuna, YSRC candidate for Vemuru Assembly constituency, in connection with the attacks at Buthumalli and Ravikampadu villages.

The Minister and sitting Tenali MLA denounced the YSRC protest at the police station in Vemuru. They alleged that the YSRC activists damaged the pylon pertaining to development programmes taken up in Ravikampadu. Fearing defeat in the elections, the YSRC candidate resorted to violence. At a polling booth in Buthumalli, the YSRC candidate attacked a woman and tried to snatch an EVM. But villagers resisted his violent acts, the minister said.    

Ananda Babu lamented that the police failed to protect him from the YSRC attack. When he tried to complain to the DSP and other police officials, their mobile phones found to be switched off.
The TDP leaders threatened to continue the agitation till action was taken against the YSRC activists. Later, Ananda Babu and Rajendra Prasad lodged a complaint with Tenali DSP M Snehita demanding stern against Nagarjuna and other YSRC activists involved in the attack.

TAGS
YSRCP TDP

