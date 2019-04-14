Andhra Assembly Election: Women stage protest after local netas fail to distribute cash

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: In what is seen as a strange protest, women in a couple of colonies in the temple town staged protests alleging that second leaders of a party failed to distribute money to them after collecting the same from a candidate who contested the just-concluded General Elections. The protests took place in front the house of a leader Jeevakona on Saturday morning. They openly asked him to pay the money.

Women, who gathered at Satyanarayanapuram in Division No. 41 in Jeevakona area, and staged a demonstration for about an hour. The women openly said the local leaders had received Rs 15 lakh from a candidate for distribution to every household, but the money was not distributed to them. The leaders, including some women, denied the charge saying they did not receive money from any candidate. “The money was disbursed to only a few people. We feel hurt by the local leaders,” the agitators said.

Some elderly persons reached the spot and pacified them saying the matter could be discussed later in the night. The women said, "We do not reside in this street. So, pay us now itself as we cannot come back in the night.” The women returned at 3.30 p.m and decided to go to the MLA candidate and complain against the second rung leaders.

In another incident, a group of women from Manchala Street also went to the MLA candidate’s house and lodged a complaint. They said that in Manchala Street, no one came to our houses to offer money. TDP candidate Suguna said that some people visited her and complained against some local party leaders.