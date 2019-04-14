Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Assembly Election: Women stage protest after local netas fail to distribute cash

The women openly said the local leaders had received Rs 15 lakh from a candidate for distribution to every household, but the money was not distributed to them.

Published: 14th April 2019 08:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th April 2019 08:19 AM   |  A+A-

Women_stage_protest

Women stage a protest at Satyanaraynapuram in Tirupati. (Photo | Madhav K, EPS)

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: In what is seen as a strange protest, women in a couple of colonies in the temple town staged protests alleging that second leaders of a party failed to distribute money to them after collecting the same from a candidate who contested the just-concluded General Elections. The protests took place in front the house of a leader Jeevakona on Saturday morning. They openly asked him to pay the money.

Women, who gathered at Satyanarayanapuram in Division No. 41 in Jeevakona area, and staged a demonstration for about an hour. The women openly said the local leaders had received Rs 15 lakh from a candidate for distribution to every household, but the money was not distributed to them. The leaders, including some women, denied the charge saying they did not receive money from any candidate. “The money was disbursed to only a few people. We feel hurt by the local leaders,” the agitators said.

FOLLOW OUR FULL ELECTION COVERAGE HERE 

Some elderly persons reached the spot and pacified them saying the matter could be discussed later in the night. The women said, "We do not reside in this street. So, pay us now itself as we cannot come back in the night.” The women returned at 3.30 p.m and decided to go to the MLA candidate and complain against the second rung leaders. 

In another incident, a group of women from Manchala Street also went to the MLA candidate’s house and lodged a complaint. They said that in Manchala Street, no one came to our houses to offer money. TDP candidate Suguna said that some people visited her and complained against some local party leaders. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh Assembly Elections 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
15-year-old Krishna
Meet Krishna, the girl who goes on a horse to give her examination
TNIE Explores: Carnatic Open Mic in Chennai
Gallery
On the 128th birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar, let us take a look at some of the powerful quotes of the architect of the Indian Constitution. (File Photo | EPS)
BR Ambedkar birth anniversary: Check out 10 powerful quotes of the architect of the Indian Constitution
With just weeks away from ICC World Cup 2019, check out Virender Sehwag's 15-member Indian squad for cricket's biggest extravaganza. (File Photo | PTI)
Check out Virender Sehwag's Indian squad for ICC World Cup 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp