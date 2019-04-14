Deploy Central forces to protect EVMs, YSRC MP urges Chief Election Commissioner

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: On a day when TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu took up the issue of ‘failure’ of EVMs and the ‘systemic failure and partisan attitude’ of the Election Commission of India in conduct of elections in Andhra Pradesh with the Chief Election Commissioner, the Opposition YSRC too knocked on the doors of the CEC and also the State Governor requesting deployment of Central forces at the strongrooms where EVMs were kept and intervention of the Governor to prevent the misuse of authority by the ‘interim government’.

YSRC MP V Vijayasai Reddy, in a letter to CEC Sunil Arora, thanked the ECI for conducting elections in the State in a free and fair manner. He said they have genuine apprehensions about the deployment of State police force for safeguarding the strongrooms, especially when Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu himself is making allegations against the ECI.

“We request the deployment of Central forces at the strongrooms in place of the State police or Armed Reserve in the interests of everyone, particularly when the CM is asking the CEO of AP not to obey the instructions of CEC,’’ the MP said. He urged the CEC to instal CCTV cameras to monitor security at the strongrooms round-the-clock in the wake of the volatile situation in AP and the non-cooperative attitude of the State government towards the EC.

EVM issue: Naidu to stay in Delhi for 2 more days

The ECI said, “It is completely intriguing as to how a so-called technical expert with such antecedents was allowed to be part of a delegation led by CM N Chandrababu Naidu.’’ If any other expert who does not have similar antecedents in the matter wants to interact with Sudeep Jain and Prof Shahani, the ECI is ready to hold a discussion on EVMs at 11 am on April 15. The TDP, in a similarly strong-worded response, asked the ECI to focus on the EVM issue. “The Election Commission is trying to avoid addressing the matter,’’ Ravindra Kumar said and added Hari Prasad with his experience in the subject may be allowed to hold discussion along with those suggested by the ECI.

To buttress its argument, Ravindra Kumar said that though a case was registered against Hari Prasad, no charge sheet was filed against him even nine years after the case. “Hari Prasad is the first Indian to be honoured with EPF Pioneer Award 2010 by the Electronic Frontier Foundation (US),” Ravindra Kumar said and added that Hari Prasad attended the meeting as part of CM’s delegation in the capacity of Technology Advisor to Naidu.

“Accompanied by our MP K Rammohan Naidu, Hari Prasad visited your office only to be informed that the ECI is not willing to discuss with the latter stating the reason of a criminal case while there are many occasions earlier as mentioned above he has been invited for sessions on EVMs on the same premises before the Election Commission,’’ Ravindra Kumar contended. Ravindra Kumar said that Hari Prasad should be called for the proposed discussion on April 15.

Earlier in the day, expressing ‘deep dissatisfaction’ over the manner in which the elections were conducted in AP, Naidu lodged a complaint with CEC Sunil Arora alleging ‘systemic failure and partisan attitude’ of the ECI. Naidu also reiterated the demand that the ECI should revert to the paper ballot system immediately to preserve the sanctity of democracy and protect the spirit of electoral process.

Simultaneously, Naidu is on the job of drumming up support for his fight against EVMs in the national capital. The TDP is likely to file a review petition in the Supreme Court on counting of VVPAT slips too. It is learnt that NCP leader Farooq Abdullah and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav spoke to Naidu over phone and enquired about the alleged failure of EC in conducting polls in AP smoothly. Former Prime Minister and JD(S) leader HD Deve Gowda also called up Naidu and invited him for electioneering in Karnataka in support of the non-BJP parties. Reiterating his demand for reversion to the ballot paper system, he said EVMs were not tamper-proof and insisted that at least 50 per cent of VVPAT slips should be counted. Announcing to take his fight to logical conclusion, Naidu said that he will stay in Delhi for two days.

