Groundwater level across Andhra falls by 2.85 metres compared to last year

S Guru Srikanth By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Rising temperatures with dipping groundwater levels right at the start of summer is a cause for much worry that needs immediate intervention. As compared to the corresponding period last year, the water level has depleted by 2.85 metres below ground level (MBGL) on an average across the State. As per information, it currently stands at 15.75 MBGL as against 12.90 MBGL last year.

On Saturday, the average depth of water in Rayalaseema was 22.94 MBGL, 7.74 metres deeper than what it was in the corresponding period last year; it stood at 12.56 MBGL in Coastal Andhra Pradesh. Meanwhile, the State also experienced 32.40 per cent deficit rainfall, said to be a major reason for fast depletion of groundwater level.

The situation in Chittoor is even worse as the district has recorded the lowest water level at 27.82 MBGL, as compared to 16.44 MBGL during the same period last year. “The situation has turned from bad to worse this summer. There were no rains and, now, there is no water to be drawn from borewells as well,” said Venkataramana Reddy, a farmer in Vadamalapeta mandal of Chittoor district. Reddy owns 30 acres in Kayampeta village of the mandal and, with no water, he decided to let his farm lie fallow this cropping session.

Chittoor district recorded 46.20 per cent deficit rainfall, which came as a shock to several farmers, as they were expecting good rains. “I cultivated paddy in 1.5 acres of my 3 acres but has to abandon the crop midway for want of water. With predictions of good rainfall, I went for paddy. Had I gone for horticulture crop like cabbage, which I did in the rest of my farm, I would not have suffered loss.

There is not enough water for traditional crops,” said Ranganathappa of Palamaner in Chittoor district. Following Chittoor are Kadapa, Anantapur and Kurnool districts. In Kadapa, the average groundwater level stood at 26.55 metres, followed by 25.47 MBGL in Anantapur and 11.91 MBGL in Kurnool.

Among the coastal districts, Prakasam (24.23 MBGL) and West Godavari (20.67 MBGL) are worst off in groundwater depletion. Nellore district, which had water at 8.94 MBGL last year, saw a drop by 2.48 MBGL this year. Prakasam district also saw the highest deficit rainfall of 58.30 per cent followed by Kadapa (57.40%) and Nellore (54.10%). Interestingly, four districts—Srikakulam, Krishna, East Godavari, and Vizianagaram—saw an improvement of groundwater levels from last year. Krishna district also saw an increase by 1.32 MBGL in water table.

Groundwater level (as on April 13; 4 pm)

15.75 MBGL (12.90 MBGL in 2018)

Worst-affected districts

27.82 MBGL- Chittoor

26.55 MBGL- Kadapa

25.47 MBGL- Anantapur

24.23 MBGL- Prakasam

20.67 MBGL-West Godavari

Deficit Rainfall (as on April 13, 2019)