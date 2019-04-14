Mother dies, son missing after drowning in NSP canal

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: In a tragic incident, a mother died and her son went missing after drowning in the NSP canal at Thuthaka Lingampeta village on Saturday. They were identified as SK Hussainbee (30) and her son Saibaba (12).

According to information, they went to the canal for washing clothes. The boy drowned, of unknown reasons, while Hussainbee was washing clothes. She immediately jumped into the canal to rescue her son. But unfortunately, she too drowned. Locals who noticed this arrived at the scene and pulled Hussainbee’s dead body out of the canal. But the boy could not be found.