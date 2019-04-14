Women voters in Prakasam spending cash on commodity of their choice

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: The trend of distribution of liquor among voters during elections, a starkly illegal activity, has almost ended. Instead, the contestants are giving Rs 2,000 per vote. The voters are too busy making a few bucks this election season.

Unlike in the past elections, this time around people showed little interest in parties’ campaigns, especially in attending the public meetings. That forced the political parties to resort to money distribution to get the venues filled. The ruling and Opposition candidates competed with each other in splurging cash to lure the voters.

In some cases, the voters are accepting money from multiple candidates. The voters were free to spend it anyway. Some of the women voters are spending the money in buying gold rings, earrings, silver articles and silk clothes. On Saturday, women made beelines in front of gold and cloth shops on Gandhi Road and Bapuji Market Complex in the city.