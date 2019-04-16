100 hectares forest destroyed in wildfire

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Wildfire is raging in the forest in the vicinity of Japali Road at Veda Pathasala Marg, since Monday morning, and till 3.40 p.m. it has destroyed 100 hectares of forest. The fire, which broke out at three places in the early hours of Monday from Chamala Range, still rages. It has spread to the upper parts of Tirumala.

Speaking to Express, a senior forest officer said that four teams of TTD forest workers were trying to control the wild forest fire. “The teams are working hard to bring the fire under control,” he said. The official added that all precautions have been taken to ensure that the fire doesn’t spread to town limits.

According to an eyewitness, Shyam, at some points, the fire was as high as 30 to 30 feet. In the past 24 days, seven fire incidents occurred. Tirumala JEO K S Srinivasa Raju also visited the forest once during a fire mishap. The wildfires have destroyed several trees, medicinal plants and, bushes and some wild animals. Recently, the TTD forest adopted 24x7 monitoring system and watch from several towers to keep a watch on wildfires.