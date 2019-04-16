Home States Andhra Pradesh

Six Maoists surrender before SP

One Maoist and five militia members surrendered before East Godavari SP Vishal Gunni here on Monday. 

By Express News Service

KAKINADA: One Maoist and five militia members surrendered before East Godavari SP Vishal Gunni here on Monday. Disclosing the details to the media, the SP said Maoist Vanjam Motu (22) was involved in Maoist activities since 2017. He along with Haribhusan was involved in exchange of fire, ambush and murder of Duvval, Irpa Laxmana Rao and Kosaiah in 2018. Motu belongs to Bandigumpu village in Chinturu mandal of East Godavari district. He was inspired by Azad, a divisional committee secretary. 

The five militia members Diridi Devaiah, Ingaiah, Muchika Chukkaiah, Madakam Bandaiah and Idamaiah belong to Pungutta village in Chinturu mandal. They were inspired by Sabari area committee member Sunil and Tulasi of local organising squad (LOS).

They planted IEDs for blasting, provided food, logistics and shelter for Maoists. The militia members surrendered mainly to get back into mainstream life and vexed with the Maoist ideology. According to the SP, all of them would be rehabilitated as per norms of government for surrendering Naxalites.

