Home States Andhra Pradesh

Coast Guard patrol ship Veera commissioned

The Coast Guard has been pursuing the first ever joint case for the acquisition of vehicles for shallow water operations.

Published: 16th April 2019 10:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th April 2019 10:05 AM   |  A+A-

Indian Coast Guard patrol vessel Veera commissioned at Naval Jetty in Vizag on Monday | G satyanarayana

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Chief of Army Staff General Bipin Rawat on Monday commissioned the Indian Coast Guard Ship Veera at a ceremony held at Naval Jetty at the dockyard in the city. Veera, third in the series of offshore patrol vessels of the Coast Guard, was built by L&T at its shipbuilding facility at Kattupalli in Chennai. 

Speaking on the occasion, General Rawat said the induction of the OPV will give a fillip to the maritime protection of India’s vast coastline of Eastern Seaboard. He said the commissioning of Veera will enhance the Indian Coast Guard’s operational capability to discharge its multifarious maritime tasks. 

General Rawat said there was good cooperation and synergy between Indian Army and Coast Guard. The Coast Guard has been pursuing the first ever joint case for the acquisition of vehicles for shallow water operations. The Coast Guard, being experienced in such operations, has played a lead role as lead agency in the project, he said. General Rawat was all praise for the Coast Guard, which was formed in 1978, has emerged as the fourth largest force in coastal security in the world.

L&T MD and CEO B Kannan said Veera is the third OPV constructed by L&T. A ship of this class has been designed and constructed in India for the first time as part of ‘Make in India’ concept of the Central government. He said three OPVs were delivered ahead of the schedule. He said there was significant growth in shipbuilding activity in private sector in the country. “L&T has set a new benchmark in shipbuilding activity both in speed of execution as well as quality and also it demonstrated its prowess,” he said. The fourth OPV was ready and will be commissioned soon, he said.

Director General of Coast Guard Rajender Singh said the Coast Guard has maintained a seamless synergy with Indian Army in the field of operation, which was being expanded by the first-ever joint acquisition of 12 hovercraft, six for Army and six for the Coast Guard. Post 26/11, the Coast Guard has been bestowed with greater responsibility for coastal security, he said. “As far as indigenisation is concerned, we have come a long way from importing patrol vessels from Singapore, Japan, South Korea to building modern patrol vessels,” Kannan said.

Later, General Rawat unveiled the plaque to mark the commissioning of Veera. Vice Admiral Karambir Singh, senior executive vice-president of L&T JD Patil, senior officials of Coast Guard, ENC, police and civil administration were present at the commissioning of the ship.

Veera is equipped with the state-of-the-art machinery comprising an integrated bridge system, which includes advanced navigation and communication technology and integrated platform management system. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Coast Guard Bipin Rawat Naval Jetty

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
K Pandiarajan, Minister for Tamil Culture| Martin Louis
In Amma's absence, we also needed an alliance: Mafoi Pandiarajan
Minister of State for Information Broadcasting Rajyavardhan Rathore. | PTI File Photo
Rajyavardhan Rathore files for nomination from Jaipur
Gallery
A fire burned parts of the Notre Dame Cathedral on Monday, toppling its spire as Parisians watched in shock in the streets. Some facts and figures about the treasured building. (Photo | AP)
Notre-Dame Cathedral fire in Paris: Some facts and figures about the historical monument
On the 128th birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar, let us take a look at some of the powerful quotes of the architect of the Indian Constitution. (File Photo | EPS)
BR Ambedkar birth anniversary: Check out 10 powerful quotes of the architect of the Indian Constitution
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp