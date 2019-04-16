Two Telangana bus drivers killed, 8 injured in TSRTC accident

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Two TSRTC bus drivers were killed and eight passengers injured in a road mishap at Thotacherla village in Penuganchiprolu mandal of Krishna district in the early hours of Tuesday.

According to Penuganchiprolu police, the bus attached to Nirmal RTC depot, was on its way to Ongole when the mishap occurred. The driver who was said to be drowsy, was driving the bus at a high speed. The bus which hit a pothole, veered off the national highway and fell into roadside fields.

The driver and another driver were thrown out of the bus due to the impact and died on the spot. The deceased were identified as Ghulam Rasool (39) and Erabothu Tirupati (42). The injured were admitted to Nandigama hospital and later shifted to Vijayawada for better treatment. The bodies of the drivers were sent for postmortem.

Passengers blamed the bus driver for rash driving, which resulted in the mishap. “The bus driver did not heed our appeals to go slow,” said a woman passenger, whose husband suffered a leg fracture in the incident.

Based on a complaint by passengers, the police registered a case. The TSRTC officials were informed about the bus mishap.