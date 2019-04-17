Gold stolen from bank locker

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Gold worth Rs 7 lakh was found missing from a bank locker in Narasaraopet. The bank authorities lodged a complaint with the police in this regard on Tuesday. Narasaraopet Urban CI Bilaluddin said the missing of gold ornament from the locker of Union Bank of India came to light when the outgoing bank manager Rajesh conducted a verification to submit a report to the incoming official after his transfer.

When the footage of CCTV cameras in the bank strongroom was analysed, it was revealed that Mantru Naik, a retired messenger, stole the gold vaddanam weighing 199 grams by opening the locker on April 15.

In the preliminary inquiry, it was also revealed that he stole the locker keys from the bank accountant. A customer took a gold loan from the bank by pledging the vaddanam on March 5, 2013. The CI said the accused would be nabbed soon.