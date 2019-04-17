Home States Andhra Pradesh

VRO held for taking Rs 30,000 bribe

ELURU:  ACB sleuths trapped a VRO of Jangareddygudem, who is on deputation to Parimpudi village in Koyyalagudem mandal of West Godavari district, while he was accepting a bribe of `30,000 from a complaint on Tuesday.

According to the ACB, Kode Satya Veera Raghava Sravan Kumar, a retired bank manager, approached the VRO for a pattadar passbook for 30 cents of land he purchased in Parimpudi in 2018. The VRO demanded a bribe of Rs 60,000 to issue the passbook. Later, he reduced the bribe amount to Rs 30,000. Sravan approached the ACB officials, who laid a trap and caught the VRO red-handed while he was accepting the bribe. 

