VRO held for taking Rs 30,000 bribe

By Express News Service

ELURU: ACB sleuths trapped a VRO of Jangareddygudem, who is on deputation to Parimpudi village in Koyyalagudem mandal of West Godavari district, while he was accepting a bribe of `30,000 from a complaint on Tuesday.

According to the ACB, Kode Satya Veera Raghava Sravan Kumar, a retired bank manager, approached the VRO for a pattadar passbook for 30 cents of land he purchased in Parimpudi in 2018. The VRO demanded a bribe of Rs 60,000 to issue the passbook. Later, he reduced the bribe amount to Rs 30,000. Sravan approached the ACB officials, who laid a trap and caught the VRO red-handed while he was accepting the bribe.