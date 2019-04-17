YSRC MP Vijaya Sai Reddy getting ‘threatening calls’

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: YSR Congress MP V Vijaya Sai Reddy has lodged a complaint with Tadepalli police alleging threatening calls from Telugu Desam leaders, who have allegedly threatened to kill him for criticising the TDP government. He further complained that he was receiving threatening calls frequently from 9618729089, 9538362525, 8247662578, 8886059309 phone numbers and sought police action against those threatening him.​

He, however, mentioned in his complaint that he initially ignored the threatening calls, but those continued unabated. He said that the unknown persons were making threatening calls very often and further were repeatedly warning him not to act against TDP chief N Chandra Babu Naidu and if he did they further threatened to kill him.

He also mentioned that the unknown persons also threatened to kill YSRC leaders while he was holding public meetings, so he lodged complaint for necessary against them. He mentioned that he had video footage and other evidences with him.

Mangalagiri DSP G Ramakrishna said that the police received the complaint from Rajya Sabha member Vijaya Sai Reddy on April 15 and are conducting inquiry after registering a case.