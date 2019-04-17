Home States Andhra Pradesh

YSRC MP Vijaya Sai Reddy getting ‘threatening calls’

The YSR Congress MP mentioned in his complaint that he initially ignored the threatening calls, but those continued unabated.

Published: 17th April 2019 02:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th April 2019 09:31 AM   |  A+A-

Vijaya_Sai_Reddy

YSR Congress MP V Vijaya Sai Reddy (Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

GUNTUR:  YSR Congress MP V Vijaya Sai Reddy has lodged a complaint with Tadepalli police alleging threatening calls from Telugu Desam leaders, who have allegedly threatened to kill him for criticising the TDP government. He further complained that he was receiving threatening calls frequently from 9618729089, 9538362525, 8247662578, 8886059309 phone numbers and sought police action against those threatening him.​

He, however, mentioned in his complaint that he initially ignored the threatening calls, but those continued unabated. He said that the unknown persons were making threatening calls very often and further were repeatedly warning him not to act against TDP chief N Chandra Babu Naidu and if he did they further threatened to kill him.

He also mentioned that the unknown persons also threatened to kill YSRC leaders while he was holding public meetings, so he lodged complaint for necessary against them. He mentioned that he had video footage and other evidences with him.

Mangalagiri DSP G Ramakrishna said that the police received the complaint from Rajya Sabha member Vijaya Sai Reddy on April 15 and are conducting inquiry after registering a case.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Vijaya Sai Reddy TDP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Election Talkies.
Young India: Of money for votes, old candidates and favourite leaders | Part 2
K Pandiarajan, Minister for Tamil Culture| Martin Louis
In Amma's absence, we also needed an alliance: Mafoi Pandiarajan
Gallery
One of Tamil cinema's most versatile actors, Vikram, has carved a niche for himself in the industry. As Vikram turns 53 today, take a look at some rare photos from his journey, that are sure to leave you with nostalgia. (Photos | EPS)
Happy birthday 'Chiyaan' Vikram: Here are some rare photos of the 'Anniyan' star
A fire burned parts of the Notre Dame Cathedral on Monday, toppling its spire as Parisians watched in shock in the streets. Some facts and figures about the treasured building. (Photo | AP)
Notre-Dame Cathedral fire in Paris: Some facts and figures about the historical monument
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp