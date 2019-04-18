Two gaurs die in zoo, animals kept under observation

Sri Lakshmi Muttevi By

Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Following the death of two Indian Gaur, also called the Indian Bison, at Indira Gandhi Zoological Park a few weeks ago, enclosure of herbivores has been closed for visitors. The animals are being kept under observation.

Though vehicles are allowed inside the zoo, the health committee has decided to close one side of the enclosure, which contains giraffe, deers, peacocks, sambars and other herbivores, so that the visitors are not affected with the infection, if any.

Also all the roads inside the zoo have been sprayed with anti-mosquito and other liquids. While one Indian Gaur reportedly died of old age, the zoo officials are awaiting the post-mortem report to know the cause of death of the other animal.

Zoo Curator Yesoda Bai told TNIE it is natural that animals fall sick during this period as the season is vulnerable for diseases due to change in environmental conditions. “New animals in the zoo are kept under quarantine till we check their previous health history.

The zoo is closed every Monday for cleaning and health checkup,” the zoo curator said. Meanwhile, every year the zoo has a quarantine period of 10 days before the onset of monsoon, as the change in the climate would make the animals vulnerable to infection.

“Animals in zoo too don’t show symptoms of any infections immediately and sometimes, they die without warning. At present, we are conducting tests on the animals and to keep them free of any disease. We have to be ready before the summer vacation starts,” the curator said.