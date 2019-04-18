MLA ‘admits’ his men attacked TNSF leader

By Express News Service

NELLORE: YSR Congress party (YSRCP) MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy has admitted that his followers had attacked TNSF leader Tirumala Naidu going by the police statement.

Interacting with the media at YSRCP’s Nellore Rural office in the city on Wednesday, Sridhar Reddy said that he strongly believed the statement of the police.

“There is no doubt that seven persons are my aides. Though my followers had attacked the TNSF leader, I have not directed them to do so. I will not encourage rowdyism,” Kotamreddy said.

Responding to the comments of Agriculture Minister, Sridhar Reddy alleged that Somireddy had been showing his love and affection with hatred in heart on the mayor and TDP’s Nellore Rural contender Abdul Aziz.

“Chandramohan Reddy had supported Jana Sena’s nominee Chennareddy Manukranth instead of supporting TDP candidate Aziz,” Kotamreddy said.