Prakasam punters bet high on poll results

The Assembly elections are much talked about in Andhra Pradesh. The punters had started betting on the possible winners ever since the poll process commenced here.

Published: 18th April 2019 09:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th April 2019 01:58 PM   |  A+A-

Express Illustration

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: Who will win the Assembly elections? Will it be the TDP or YSR Congress? What will be the winning chances of Jana Sena leaders in some of the Assembly constituencies in East and West Godavari districts? What are the possible winning margins of the main candidates? These are the key issues on which the punters are betting and the stakes are running into hundreds of crores, sources said.

The Assembly elections are much talked about in Andhra Pradesh. The punters had started betting on the possible winners ever since the poll process commenced here. Betting is also being held on the number of seats to be won by the two opponents in the elections. Betting is going on clandestinely in some hotels and clubs. Some of the punters have links with bookies in Bengaluru and Mumbai. Long hours of polling has also reportedly left many political bigwigs in the State worrying. Why did the voters come for voting time and again, stand in queues past midnight on April 11, has become a big question among the political parties. However, one party described the situation as “attraction” and another as an “anti-government wave.”

Punters, who observed the poll strategy of each party, polling percentage and the post-election situation, are betting huge amounts on candidates, parties and on which party will form the government. With nearly 35 days to go for counting, leaders are busy engaging in parties and are discussing on their winning chances and are betting huge amounts on their favourites.

Candidates of YSR Congress Party, Telugu Desam Party and Jana Sena Party are having their own analysis on the high voter turnout in the polling, which concluded in the early hours on April 12 in some booths. Major political parties claim that the high poll percentage will benefit their candidates.

High stakes
As the fight is likely to be tough in many constituencies and candidates pinning hopes of their success, betting is running high predicting the winning chances of the aspirants Punters from Kandukur, Addanki, Parchur and Chirala have been betting huge amounts on the parties and nominees

