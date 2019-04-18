Home States Andhra Pradesh

Ram Gopal Verma booked for sharing morphed pic of Chandrababu Naidu

RGV also shared another picture on Facebook that includes satirical comments on Naidu, his son Nara Lokesh, daughter-in-law Brahmani, and her father Balakrishna.

Published: 18th April 2019 04:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th April 2019 04:24 PM   |  A+A-

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma (File Photo | EPS)

By ANI

WEST GODAVARI: A TDP activist has complained against film director Ram Gopal Varma for posting a morphed picture on Facebook depicting TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu joining YSR Congress Party.

TDP activist Devibabu Chowdary filed the complained at Tadepalli Gudem rural police station in West Godavari district.

"I complained against Ram Gopal Varma in Tadepalli Gudem rural police station in West Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh. I had already complained in Telangana. Reason for present complaint is that he morphed the photo of Chandrababu Naidu as if he is joining in YSRCP and posted it on social media. That is provocative of our feelings," said Chowdary.

"Ram Gopal Varma's acts are disturbing the law and order situation in Andhra Pradesh. I complained to the police to take stern action against him. Police responded positively, said they will investigate the matter. They registered an FIR. Our fight will continue until Varma makes an open apology to Chandrababu Naidu," he said.

"The complainant has alleged that Ram Gopal Varma had posted in his social media account the morphed photo of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu with derogatory comments. He even allegedly made unwarranted comments on his family members. We will take appropriate legal action, we will investigate the photo morphing issue," said a police official.

Varma also shared another picture on Facebook that includes satirical comments on Naidu, his son Nara Lokesh, daughter-in-law Brahmani, and her father Balakrishna.

