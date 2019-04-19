Home States Andhra Pradesh

First commercial court in Andhra Pradesh starts functioning at Visakhapatnam

One of the two commercial courts sanctioned for Andhra Pradesh as part of ease of doing business, has started functioning in Visakhapatnam.

A training programme for the staff of commercial court being held in Visakhapatnam on Thursday I Express

By G Janardhana Rao
Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: One of the two commercial courts sanctioned for Andhra Pradesh as part of ease of doing business, has started functioning in Visakhapatnam. The other one in the State will come up in Vijayawada. The court in Visakhapatnam covers Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam and East Godavari districts. It deals with cases of financial transactions above Rs 1 crore.

The court will soon become paperless as the entire process of filing of cases will be made online. Henceforth, advocates and individuals can file cases from their home through e-filing. This is the first court to have such facility in the State.

Joint Director of Industries Giridhar told TNIE that NIC experts from Delhi conducted a two-day training in e-filing and the court case information system for the court staff and advocates here on Wednesday and Thursday.

NIC is developing e-court portal ap.e-commcourt.gov.in and it will be linked to the National Judicial Data Grid. The advocates having bar council ID, can register in the website with the OTP sent to their e-mail and mobile phone. After registration, they can file cases online. Even the court fee can be paid online. The proceedings of cases can be monitored online at all stages from filing of the case to delivery of judgment.

The special court for trial and disposal of commercial disputes has a sanctioned staff strength of 28. The court has been set up as part of the Centre’s initiative to create an investor-friendly ecosystem as per the World Bank guidelines. The court will ensure speedy disposal of cases in a time-bound manner. The cases relating to financial disputes filed in civil courts, are now being transferred to the special court, Giridhar said.  

About 150 cases relating to arbitration matters, original civil suits and execution petitions have been transferred to the commercial court. The cases which come under the purview of the court as per the Commercial Courts, Commercial Division and Commercial Appellate Division of High Courts Act are issues relating to maritime law, construction and infrastructure contracts, ordinary commercial transactions, intellectual property rights disputes, disputes involving exploitation of natural resources, insurance and reinsurance disputes, shareholder and joint venture agreements and contracts relating to movable and immovable properties. It covers 22 categories of cases.G Vallabh Naidu, who assumed charge as the special judge of the commercial court, said he would ensure speedy disposal of cases.

New court to go paperless soon

The commercial court set up as part of the Centre’s initiative to create an investor-friendly ecosystem, will soon become paperless as the entire process of filing of cases will be made online. It deals with cases of financial transactions above Rs 1 crore. The NIC is developing e-court portal ap.e-commcourt.gov.in and it will be linked to the National Judicial Data Grid.

