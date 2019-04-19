Home States Andhra Pradesh

Thunderstorms, gusty winds likely in Andhra Pradesh for three days

Thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds are likely to occur in some districts of Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalasema region for the next three days. 

A man blows water on a rooster on a hot day in Vijayawada | P RAVINDRA BABU

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds are likely to occur in some districts of Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalasema region for the next three days.  The sudden change in weather conditions will decrease the maximum temperature, recorded above normal for the past few days, bringing relief to people.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), there is a wind discontinuity running from Marathwada to Comorin area across Interior Karnataka and interior  Tamil Nadu. There will be thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds between 40 kmph and 50  kmph and lightnings at isolated places in Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram,  Srikakulam, Krishna, Guntur, East and West Godavari districts of Coastal Andhra Pradesh and in all districts of Kurnool, Chittoor, Anantapur and Kadapa of Rayalaseema region.  “The temperatures will remain the same. Some districts will experience rains,” an IMD official said.

