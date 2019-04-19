VVPAT slips found in garbage, case filed

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Police filed a criminal case based on a complaint lodged by Kona Satyanarayana, BJP candidate from Mandapeta Assembly constituency, alleging that a large number of VVPAT slips of Manepalli Ayyaji Vema, Lok Sabha candidate from Amalapuram constituency, were found in the garbage dumping area at Maredubaka, the 108th polling station in Mandapeta mandal.

Locals from Maredubaka village found voter slips and VVPAT slips of the MP candidate in the panchayat garbage dustbin near drainage canal on April 16.

On receiving the information, the authorities immediately rushed to the spot and took the slips and kept them in safe custody. Kona Satyanarayana, the MLA candidate demanded action against the people, who were responsible for this.

Returning Officer Chukka Venkateswara Rao reported the matter to the District Collector.