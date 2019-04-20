Man hangs self from tree in Mangalagiri

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: A 26-year-old man committed suicide at Atmakur village in Mangalagiri on Thursday night as he was worried that his marriage was not getting fixed. According to Mangalagiri Rural CI P Sarat Babu, the deceased was identified as G Venkateswara Rao of Atmakur village. His father Koteswara Rao filed a missing complaint with Mangalagiri rural police on April 17.

The police launched search operations after registering a missing case. On Friday, the police found Venkateswara Rao hanging from a tree near a liquor shop at Atmakur village. The police found bus tickets in his shirt pocket. It was learnt that Venkateswara Rao left for Mangalagiri by parking his auto at the Mangalagiri bus stand on April 15.

He boarded a bus to Vijayawada from Mangalagiri and further travelled to Hyderabad and Khammam.

Venkateswara Rao was disappointed after a few girls rejected his marriage proposal. Unable to deal with rejection, he returned to Atmakur village and committed suicide by hanging himself from a tree.