Poll body became ‘branch office’ of BJP, YSRC, alleges TDP

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA/GUNTUR: The TDP found fault with YSRC leaders for acting as if they know it all and certifying that polling in the State was smooth when the CEO himself had confirmed that there were some problems in 370 booths. Speaking to media here on Friday, TDP official spokesperson Lanka Dinakar said after seeing the YSRC leaders acting like ‘spokespersons’ of the Election Commission, there is no doubt that the EC has become a ‘branch office’ of BJP and YSRC. He demanded that the YSRC leaders explain if the EC had informed them that Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu was the reason for the delay in polling on April 11.

“People were subjected to a lot of inconvenience with EVMs not functioning for hours at several booths,” he said and blamed the EC for technical glitches and violence on the polling day. It was the CEO’s fault that adequate security forces were not deployed at polling centres to thwart any untoward incident, he added.

He also demanded as to why the EC is yet to reveal the IP addresses of those who tried to remove 7 lakh votes from rolls in the State through Form 7. Meanwhile, Minister for Social Welfare Nakka Ananda Babu in Guntur said that YSRC president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s dream of becoming Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh will remain as a daydream as his party will never get people’s mandate and the Opposition Leader will go to jail soon.

Alleging that the Election Commission had failed to ensure smooth conduct of elections, he found fault with it for raising objections to conduct of review meets with officials by the Chief Minister on various people’s issues citing the Model Code of Conduct. “There is nothing wrong in the conduct of review meetings by the Chief Minister as the TDP government is mandated to be in office till June 8,” he said.

Ananda Babu made it clear that the TDP’s fight against electronic voting machines is meant to save democracy in the country.