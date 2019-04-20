Summer blues: Electricity demand reaches its peak

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The consumption of power has been on the rise in Guntur district. With demand for power increasing every day, the APSPDCL officials are working round-the-clock to keep Guntur city free of power cuts. To maintain uninterrupted power supply in the district, the officials are allocating the day’s quota of power in keeping with the rising demand. Egged on by the scorching summer heat, power consumption has hit an all-time high in Guntur at 16.632 million units a day.

The officials have decided to supply uninterrupted power during review meeting and SE B Jayabharat Rao has directed the officials to prepare a plan to supply power as per the demand of the public. In the past one week, power consumption has increased by two to three million units in Guntur district. The APSPDCL officials are also predicting that high power consumption in Guntur district will continue till June-end. While the average demand and subsequent consumption of power during 7 am to 9 am is around 250 MW, the demand during noon hours goes up to 450 MW and during peak hours i.e., from 6 pm to 10 pm demand jumps to 750 MW.

According to available information while the power consumption increased to 16.632 million units per day in Guntur district on April18, the consumption was 16.441 million units on April 16 and 16.242 million units on April 17, showing an increased consumption day by day. The consumption has grown every year. While 15.277 million units were consumed on April 18, 2017, 16.074 million units were consumed on April 18, 2018.

APSPDCL officials said that 13,45,939 consumers have service connections through 205 sub-stations in Guntur district. The officials are supplying power to consumers through 61,290 distribution transformers and 377 power transformers in Guntur district. The officials have laid 33 kv line over a length of 2,129.7 km, 11 kv line over 17,124.2 km and LT line over 23,767.22 km in Guntur district to improve connectivity in the district.

APSPDCL EE J Hari Babu while attending to duties during Thursday night to take care of the interruption of power at Guntur 1 said that employees were working 24x7 to give best services to people. He said that the people could inform about power disruption during night time as well and the employees will restore power supply.

SE B Jayabharat Rao said that they fixed the day quota at 18.592 million units per day and if the demand increases than they will enhance the power supply accordingly. He said that 16.632 million units consumption of power was registered on Thursday and it is increasing day by day. He directed the officials to provide uninterrupted power supply while lifting the drinking water to overhead tanks. He further said that the officials must be vigilant to provide uninterrupted power supply at strong rooms where EVMs were stored in Acharya Nagarjuna University and Loyola Public School at Nallapadu.

Power consumption goes up

The increase in usage of air-conditioners and various coolers to beat the summer heat across the district is the prime reason behind the spurt in demand. The power consumption has increased over the last week and has registered a sudden rise.