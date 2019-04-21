Special task force formed to curb cricket betting and illegal gutka sale in AP:  Guntur Rural SP

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Guntur Rural SP SV Rajasekhara Babu said that he had set up a special task force wing to curb cricket betting and illegal sale of gutka. He conducted a teleconference with police officials from Guntur on Saturday and instructed them to take stern action against anti-social elements.

He said that he had appointed two inspectors to curb cricket betting and illegal sale of gutka. Suspect sheets against cricket bookies and gutka sellers should be opened. He said that he would take action against police if they were negligent in curbing such activities in the Guntur rural district. He appealed to the people to inform about cricket betting, illegal sale of gutka and other anti-social activities by dialling 100.

He directed the police to submit proposals to expel from Guntur district if any rowdy got involved in anti-social activities. He said that the police had booked bind over cases against trouble mongers in view of the election to change their behaviour, but if they violated norms mentioned in the bind over cases than action would be taken against them. The SP also directed the police to arrest persons accused in election cases and file charge sheets.

He urged the people to seek help from the police for installation of the Locked House Monitoring System (LHMS) in their houses, especially if they planned to go on a tour, keeping their houses under lock and key, to avoid thefts. The police should create awareness among the people about LHMS app. The police should check the locked houses in their jurisdiction to provide security by installing surveillance through LHMS app, the SP said.

He also directed the police to conduct awareness programmes on road safety to check road accidents in Guntur rural district. The SP said that he would take action against negligent police and appealed to the public to inform any disturbance or nuisance in their localities by dialling 100 for prompt action.